Gomez went 2-for-4 with two RBI from a single and a double in an extra-innings win over the Yankees on Sunday. He also walked and scored once.

Gomez finally vaulted his average back over the Mendoza Line with Sunday's production, making it the first day since May 14 that he finished over the mark The veteran outfielder may finally be on his way to turning around his season at the plate, as he's reached safely in eight straight games while raising his average 23 points during that span.