Gomez went 2-for-5 with a run in an extra-innings loss to the Tigers on Wednesday.

The numbers are still far from pretty, but Gomez is starting to show some signs of life at the plate. He's opened May by going 3-for-8 with a stolen base and Wednesday's run over his first two games, and he'd generated a pair of two-hit outings in two of his last four starts of April, as well. Gomez slid down to No. 7 in the order prior to Monday's game, and thus far, what would normally be considered a less favorable slot actually seems to be working well for him.