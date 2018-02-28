Rays' Carlos Gomez: Dealing with visa complications
Gomez's arrival at spring training has been delayed due to issues with his visa, Mark Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Upon his arrival at spring training, Gomez will be able to officially sign his contract with the Rays and begin preparing for the 2018 season with his new team. Unfortunately, there's yet to be any word as to when the issue with his visa may be resolved. Gomez had a respectable performance last season, as he hit .255/.340/.462 with 17 home runs and 51 RBI over 105 games with the Rangers.
