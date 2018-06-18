Gomez went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Yankees on Sunday.

Success at the plate has proved fleeting for the veteran slugger this season, but Sunday's production extended his modest hitting streak to three games. Gomez has a pair of doubles during that stretch as well, but all three components of his .190/.261/.338 season line have a long way to go before approximating his career .253/.312/.415 figures.