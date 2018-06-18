Rays' Carlos Gomez: Doubles one home Sunday
Gomez went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Yankees on Sunday.
Success at the plate has proved fleeting for the veteran slugger this season, but Sunday's production extended his modest hitting streak to three games. Gomez has a pair of doubles during that stretch as well, but all three components of his .190/.261/.338 season line have a long way to go before approximating his career .253/.312/.415 figures.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start