Gomez went 3-for-5 with three RBI from a pair of RBI singles and a run-scoring double in an extra-inning win over the Tigers on Monday.

The veteran slugger has been hot at the plate over the last two games, going 5-for-9 with two doubles and four RBI. The surge has pushed Gomez's season average to .208 -- its highest point since way back on April 11 -- a testament to the extent of his offensive struggles. It remains to be seen if the two-game heater will lead to a more extended stretch of success, but nothing in his performance this season indicates that would be the case.