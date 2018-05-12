Gomez went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Orioles.

He's now hitting .321 (9-for-28) over his last eight games, albeit with only one homer, three runs and three RBI to show for it. Gomez is still slashing just .205/.255/.364 on the season, but he appears to be shaking off his early-season slump.