Rays' Carlos Gomez: Drives in two Friday
Gomez went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Orioles.
He's now hitting .321 (9-for-28) over his last eight games, albeit with only one homer, three runs and three RBI to show for it. Gomez is still slashing just .205/.255/.364 on the season, but he appears to be shaking off his early-season slump.
