Gomez, who went 0-for-3 in a loss to the Yankees on Thursday, is hitting .077 (2-for-26) in September.

The veteran appeared to have finally found his stride back in July, when he'd hit .321 and boosted his season average 24 points. However, he slipped right back into a malaise in August (8-for-37), and his bat has only gotten colder in the final month of the season. Gomez's .299 on-base percentage -- unsightly as it may be -- is actually within the range of several other sub-.300 figures he's generated over his long career. However, his current .210 average equals a career low, while his .330 slugging percentage is the second-lowest in his last 13 seasons. Gomez played on a one-year, $4 million contact this season, leaving his status and destination for 2019 in doubt.