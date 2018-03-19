Rays' Carlos Gomez: First homer of spring in Sunday's win

Gomez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs in Sunday's 10-5 Grapefruit League win over the Tigers.

The early spring acquisition has been coming on, as Sunday's production pushed his spring average to .304. After going 1-for-6 over his first two spring outings, Gomez has picked it up at the plate, hitting safely in four of his last five exhibitions. The 32-year-old slugger will man the everyday right field role and offer the type of pop that led to 41 extra-base hits (23 doubles, one triple, 17 homers) over 426 plate appearances with the Rangers last season.