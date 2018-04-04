Rays' Carlos Gomez: Held out Wednesady
Gomez is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 32-year-old will hit the bench for the first time this season after going hitless in all but one of his five starts. Gomez still seems to possess decent security in his everyday role in right field, but he'll get the afternoon off on getaway day and open up a spot in the lineup for Mallex Smith.
