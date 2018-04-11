Gomez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-5 victory over the White Sox.

For the third consecutive game, Gomez turned in a 2-for-5 performance at the dish. Although he's struck out twice in all of those outings, the 32-year-old has been dialed in and posted an extra-base hit each game. His recent surge has brought his batting average up from .115 to .220 over that brief stretch.