Gomez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored Saturday in the Rays' 19-6 win over the Twins.

CarGo left the yard on an offering from position player Willians Astudillo, who was mopping up on the mound during the Rays' 15-run parade over the final three innings. Gomez's eighth blast of the year did little to boost his underwhelming slash line, which stands at .216/.294/.361 in 300 plate appearances to go along with 23 RBI and 29 runs. He's merely filler in most mixed fantasy formats, mostly for the hope that he can pick up the pace with stolen bases to build on his six in 2018. Given that he's 32 years old, however, his ceiling might be dipping there.