Gomez returned to the lineup after missing Thursday's game with lower body soreness and went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-innings loss to the Mariners on Friday.

The slugging outfielder got the Rays on the board with a 378-foot shot to left in the fifth that cut into the Mariners' 3-0 lead at the time. Gomez only has three hits in 20 at-bats across six games since returning from the disabled list with a groin injury, yet all have gone for extra bases (one triple, two homers). He's also encouragingly whiffed only once during that span, but he retains a bloated 27.5 percent strikeout rate for the season.