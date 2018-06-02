Rays' Carlos Gomez: Homers in return to lineup
Gomez returned to the lineup after missing Thursday's game with lower body soreness and went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-innings loss to the Mariners on Friday.
The slugging outfielder got the Rays on the board with a 378-foot shot to left in the fifth that cut into the Mariners' 3-0 lead at the time. Gomez only has three hits in 20 at-bats across six games since returning from the disabled list with a groin injury, yet all have gone for extra bases (one triple, two homers). He's also encouragingly whiffed only once during that span, but he retains a bloated 27.5 percent strikeout rate for the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...