Gomez went 2-for-4 with a double, one home run, one RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Red Sox.

Gomez recorded his first two hits of the season Saturday and made them count, with both going for extra bases. He has batted exclusively third in the Rays' order to start the season, though it is a rather weak lineup devoid of any true power hitters. Gomez still has plenty of stolen base and home run upside, and while he remains healthy, playing every day and batting third in the lineup, he is an under the radar fantasy asset.