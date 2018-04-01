Rays' Carlos Gomez: Homers Saturday
Gomez went 2-for-4 with a double, one home run, one RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Red Sox.
Gomez recorded his first two hits of the season Saturday and made them count, with both going for extra bases. He has batted exclusively third in the Rays' order to start the season, though it is a rather weak lineup devoid of any true power hitters. Gomez still has plenty of stolen base and home run upside, and while he remains healthy, playing every day and batting third in the lineup, he is an under the radar fantasy asset.
More News
-
Rays' Carlos Gomez: Likely to share leadoff role•
-
Rays' Carlos Gomez: First homer of spring in Sunday's win•
-
Rays' Carlos Gomez: Solid in sim game Tuesday•
-
Rays' Carlos Gomez: Set for Grapefruit League debut Wednesday•
-
Rays' Carlos Gomez: Signing made official•
-
Rays' Carlos Gomez: To arrive in camp Saturday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...