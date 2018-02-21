Rays' Carlos Gomez: Inks deal with Tampa Bay
Gomez signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Rays on Wednesday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Gomez will provide a right-handed bat to Tampa Bay's lefty heavy outfield, which includes Denard Span, Kevin Kiermaier and Mallex Smith. The 32-year-old hit .255/.340/.462 with 17 home runs, 51 RBI and 13 stolen bases in 105 games for the Rangers in 2017 and will immediately step right in and battle for an everyday gig in a corner outfield spot this spring. Gomez has a chance to earn $500,000 in incentives.
