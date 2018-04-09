Gomez went 2-for-5 with an RBI double in an 8-7 loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.

The slugger's third-inning two-bagger snapped a 1-1 tie and served as his third extra-base hit of the season. Gomez finished off the weekend series against the Red Sox with three hits over the last two games, but he's still looking to prop up a .161 average entering Monday's three-game set against the White Sox.