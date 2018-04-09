Rays' Carlos Gomez: Laces RBI double Sunday
Gomez went 2-for-5 with an RBI double in an 8-7 loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.
The slugger's third-inning two-bagger snapped a 1-1 tie and served as his third extra-base hit of the season. Gomez finished off the weekend series against the Red Sox with three hits over the last two games, but he's still looking to prop up a .161 average entering Monday's three-game set against the White Sox.
More News
-
Rays' Carlos Gomez: Held out Wednesady•
-
Rays' Carlos Gomez: Homers Saturday•
-
Rays' Carlos Gomez: Likely to share leadoff role•
-
Rays' Carlos Gomez: First homer of spring in Sunday's win•
-
Rays' Carlos Gomez: Solid in sim game Tuesday•
-
Rays' Carlos Gomez: Set for Grapefruit League debut Wednesday•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...