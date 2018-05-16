Rays' Carlos Gomez: Lands on disabled list
Gomez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a groin strain, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Gomez had to be removed in the sixth inning of Tuesday's game due to the injury and will be forced to miss an extended period of time while recovering. Though there hasn't been any word on the severity of Gomez's injury, he will be eligible to return against Baltimore on May 26 if he only requires the minimum amount of time on the DL. In a corresponding move, the Rays recalled Christian Arroyo from Triple-A Durham.
