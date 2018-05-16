Rays' Carlos Gomez: Leaves Tuesday's game
Gomez exited Tuesday's game against the Royals with right groin tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Gomez sacrificed Mallex Smith to third base in the top of the sixth inning and was replaced in right field by Johnny Field for the bottom of the inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear at this point, but Gomez should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
