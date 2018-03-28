Rays' Carlos Gomez: Likely to share leadoff role
Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that Gomez and Denard Span are likely to share leadoff duties this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
As the right-handed hitter of the duo, Gomez projects to see a smaller share of the leadoff assignments, though he should occupy the top spot in the lineup Opening Day against the Red Sox, when southpaw Chris Sale will start for the opposition. Gomez settled near the heart of the lineup during spring training when right-handers were on the hill, so he should at least pick up more RBI opportunities when he's not setting the table for the Rays.
