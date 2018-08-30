Gomez went an RBI single, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Braves on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old has been unable to follow up an impressive July with an equally strong encore in August, as Wednesday's effort represented only his second multi-hit tally of the month. Gomez has also been in a prolonged long-ball drought, as he's yet to leave the yard in the second half of the season. There are some modest signs his bat may be starting to heat up again, however, as he's now 5-for-14 with a double, four RBI, four runs and two steals across his last four starts.