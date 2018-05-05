Gomez is out of the lineup Saturday against the Blue Jays, Steve Carney of 620 WDAE reports.

Gomez will retreat to the bench following four straight starts, including an 0-for-4 day during Friday's series opener. In his place, Mallex Smith will start in right field while Johnny Field gets another start in center.

