Rays' Carlos Gomez: Not in Saturday's lineup
Gomez is out of the lineup Saturday against the Blue Jays, Steve Carney of 620 WDAE reports.
Gomez will retreat to the bench following four straight starts, including an 0-for-4 day during Friday's series opener. In his place, Mallex Smith will start in right field while Johnny Field gets another start in center.
