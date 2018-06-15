Rays' Carlos Gomez: On bench Friday
Gomez is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Gomez will take a seat on the pine after going 1-for-3 with a double during Thursday's loss. In his place, Rob Refsnyder will get a start in the outfield and bat eighth in the Rays' order. Over 55 games this season, Gomez is slashing .182/.256/.330 with seven home runs, 14 RBI and four stolen bases.
