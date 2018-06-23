Gomez is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Saturday.

Gomez will receive a breather after going 2-for-3 during Friday's series-opening win. The veteran has been swinging the bat better this past week, but is still slashing just .197/.272/.336 with seven home runs, 15 RBI and four stolen bases over 61 games this year. Joey Wendle will make his first major-league start in the outfield in Gomez's place.