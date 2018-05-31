Gomez (lower body) is absent from Thursday's lineup against the Athletics, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gomez will be held out of Thursday's matchup as a precaution after being removed early from Wednesday's tilt with lower-body tightness. The Rays are hopeful the 32-year-outfielder will be able to return in time for their weekend series against the Mariners.

More News
Our Latest Stories