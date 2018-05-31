Rays' Carlos Gomez: Out Thursday as expected
Gomez (lower body) is absent from Thursday's lineup against the Athletics, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Gomez will be held out of Thursday's matchup as a precaution after being removed early from Wednesday's tilt with lower-body tightness. The Rays are hopeful the 32-year-outfielder will be able to return in time for their weekend series against the Mariners.
