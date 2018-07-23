Gomez went 2-for-4 with a double in a win over the Marlins on Sunday.

Gomez continues to inch his average upward as the season unfolds, with Sunday's production pushing his July average to .349 over 53 plate appearances. The surge has finally vaulted Gomez's season average well over the Mendoza Line and helped boost the veteran's fantasy value to an extent, although his .221/.307/.363 season line still has plenty of room for improvement.