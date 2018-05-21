Rays' Carlos Gomez: Plays catch over weekend
Gomez (groin) played catch Saturday, but the club will remain cautious with his activity level, Doug Padilla of MLB.com reports.
Gomez just went on the disabled list on Wednesday, so it's relatively early into his recovery process. Manager Kevin Cash remains hopeful the veteran slugger can return by the start of the team's next road trip, which begins on May 28 at Oakland.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...