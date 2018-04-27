Gomez went 2-for-5 with a double and a stolen base in a win over the Orioles on Thursday.

The struggling slugger is starting to show some signs of life at the plate, as he's now hit safely in three straight, as well as in four of his last five games. Contact rate continues to be a significant problem, however, as he's now struck out at least once in five consecutive games, and on multiple occasions in 12 contests overall. Unless he shores up that part of his game, his .176 average will be hard-pressed to see much upward mobility.