Rays' Carlos Gomez: Productive all-around night in win
Gomez went 2-for-3 with a two-run single, a walk, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Angels on Tuesday.
Gomez contributed in multiple ways during the win, putting a fitting stamp on a successful July in the process. The veteran turned his season around at the plate to an extent during the month, compiling a .321 average (18-for-56) with five doubles, a home run, eight RBI, six walks, four steals and eight runs. The surge finally got Gomez's season average well above the Mendoza Line, after it had fallen to .195 as recently as July 6. However, despite having survived the trade deadline, Gomez is nevertheless projected to take a hit in playing time with the acquisition of Tommy Pham from the Cardinals on Tuesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...