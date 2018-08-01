Gomez went 2-for-3 with a two-run single, a walk, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Angels on Tuesday.

Gomez contributed in multiple ways during the win, putting a fitting stamp on a successful July in the process. The veteran turned his season around at the plate to an extent during the month, compiling a .321 average (18-for-56) with five doubles, a home run, eight RBI, six walks, four steals and eight runs. The surge finally got Gomez's season average well above the Mendoza Line, after it had fallen to .195 as recently as July 6. However, despite having survived the trade deadline, Gomez is nevertheless projected to take a hit in playing time with the acquisition of Tommy Pham from the Cardinals on Tuesday.