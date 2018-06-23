Gomez went 2-for-3 and was caught stealing on his only attempt in a win over the Yankees on Friday.

Gomez's average inched closer to the Mendoza Line with Friday's outing, but he still is slashing just .197/.272/.336 on the season. The veteran has been showing signs of life at the plate recently, however, as he's reached safely in seven straight games while raising his average 17 points during that span.