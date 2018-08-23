Gomez went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI, two runs scored, a steal and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Royals.

Gomez rounded out the box score in this one, tallying a multi-hit effort and swiping his 10th base in 13 tries. Prior to Wednesday, the 32-year-old had been mired in a slump since the calendar flipped to August, and he's now just 5-for-25 (.200) on the month.