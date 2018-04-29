Gomez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gomez is receiving just his second day off of the season following a stretch of 17 consecutive starts. The 32-year-old has gotten off to a slow start to his first campaign with the Rays with a .178/.231/.337 slash line, but he made his impact felt in Saturday's victory, connecting on his fourth home run of the season. Johnny Field will pick up a start in right field in Gomez's stead Sunday.