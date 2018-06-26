Rays' Carlos Gomez: Retreats to bench Tuesday
Gomez is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Gomez played all nine innings of Monday's 11-0 win in the opener of the two-game set with Washington, finishing the night 0-for-4 with three strikeouts to send his season batting average back below the Mendoza Line. Due to the quick turnaround for Tuesday's contest, Gomez will receive a breather and open up room in the outfield for Joey Wendle.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start