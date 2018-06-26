Gomez is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gomez played all nine innings of Monday's 11-0 win in the opener of the two-game set with Washington, finishing the night 0-for-4 with three strikeouts to send his season batting average back below the Mendoza Line. Due to the quick turnaround for Tuesday's contest, Gomez will receive a breather and open up room in the outfield for Joey Wendle.