Rays' Carlos Gomez: Scores twice Monday
Gomez went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's 5-4 victory over the White Sox.
Gomez has now put together two consecutive multi-hit games, with each including a double. Although he owns a poor .194 batting average for the year, he seems to be getting into rhythm at the dish, as he's gone 5-for-14 (.357) at the plate over Tampa Bay's last three games. Gomez is poised to see regular time in right field for the Rays, so he'll have plenty of opportunities to continue elevating his batting average going forward.
