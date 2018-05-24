Gomez (groin) is scheduled to take batting practice Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gomez is making solid progress in his recovery from a groin strain that landed him on the disabled list last week. He resumed playing catch over the weekend and did some running with no issues Wednesday. If the veteran outfielder gets through Thursday's batting practice session with no issues, he'll head to extended spring training where he'll play in a game Friday before potentially rejoining the Rays on Saturday.

