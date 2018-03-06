Rays' Carlos Gomez: Set for Grapefruit League debut Wednesday

Gomez will play in a simulated game Tuesday and is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut for the Rays on Wednesday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gomez isn't nursing an injury heading into spring training, but after remaining on the open market until late February and experiencing visa issues before reporting to Rays camp over the weekend, he's behind the rest of his fellow hitters. As a result, the Rays decided to gradually increase Gomez's workload over his first few days in camp before thrusting him into spring games. With Gomez set to enter the lineup Wednesday or soon after, he should have plenty of time to pick up enough at-bats in Grapefruit League play before the regular season opens March 29. Gomez is expected to serve as the Rays' primary right fielder this season, though age and health concerns could result in him sitting a few times per week.