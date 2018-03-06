Rays' Carlos Gomez: Set for Grapefruit League debut Wednesday
Gomez will play in a simulated game Tuesday and is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut for the Rays on Wednesday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Gomez isn't nursing an injury heading into spring training, but after remaining on the open market until late February and experiencing visa issues before reporting to Rays camp over the weekend, he's behind the rest of his fellow hitters. As a result, the Rays decided to gradually increase Gomez's workload over his first few days in camp before thrusting him into spring games. With Gomez set to enter the lineup Wednesday or soon after, he should have plenty of time to pick up enough at-bats in Grapefruit League play before the regular season opens March 29. Gomez is expected to serve as the Rays' primary right fielder this season, though age and health concerns could result in him sitting a few times per week.
More News
-
Rays' Carlos Gomez: Signing made official•
-
Rays' Carlos Gomez: To arrive in camp Saturday•
-
Rays' Carlos Gomez: Dealing with visa complications•
-
Rays' Carlos Gomez: Inks deal with Tampa Bay•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: May be done for remainder of 2017•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...