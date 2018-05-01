Gomez went 0-for-2 with a walk while serving as the Rays' No. 7 hitter in the team's 3-2 win over the Tigers on Monday.

The Rays had deployed Gomez as either the No. 2 or 3 hitter in his previous 24 starts this season, but with the outfielder carrying a .229 on-base percentage entering play Monday, manager Kevin Cash decided a move down the order was necessary. The lineup change didn't immediately jumpstart Gomez's production, so look for the 32-year-old to stick in the bottom half of the order until his bat heats up, at least against right-handed pitching. With Gomez sporting the worst strikeout rate (35.7 percent), second-lowest walk rate (4.6 percent) and highest flyball rate (52.4 percent) of his career, it's difficult to envision him staging a dramatic turnaround with his batting average and OBP.