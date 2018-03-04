Rays' Carlos Gomez: Signing made official

The Rays formally announced the signing of Gomez to a one-year, $4 million deal on Saturday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

The veteran outfielder was already in uniform at Charlotte Sports Park on Saturday morning and served as the hitter for a bullpen session as his first order of business in a Rays uniform. Gomez is expected to man the starting right field role to open the regular season following a 2017 campaign in which he slashed .255/.340/.462 with 17 home runs and 51 RBI over 105 games with the Rangers. The need to open up a roster spot for Gomez led to Ryan Schimpf being designated for assignment.