Rays' Carlos Gomez: Signing made official

The Rays formally announced the signing of Gomez to a one-year, $4 million deal on Saturday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

The veteran outfielder was already in uniform at Charlotte Sports Park on Saturday morning and served as the hitter for a bullpen session as his first order of business in a Rays uniform. Gomez is expected to man the starting right field role to open the regular season following a 2017 campaign in which he slashed .255/.340/.462 with 17 home runs and 51 RBI over 105 games with the Rangers. The need to open up a roster spot for Gomez led to Ryan Schimpf being designated for assignment.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....