Gomez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Orioles on Sunday.

The round tripper snapped an atypical power drought for the veteran that had last seen him leave the yard on July 14. Gomez only had four extra-base hits (all doubles) in the second half of the season prior to Sunday's blast, and he's only seeing semi-regular playing time at this point since the acquisition of Tommy Pham from the Cardinals.