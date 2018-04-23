Gomez went 1-for-5 with a game-winning two-run home run in a victory over the Twins on Sunday.

The ninth-inning heroics helped make up for the fact that Gomez struck out in three other at-bats, pushing his whiff rate to a career-worst 34.1 percent over 88 plate appearances. While the former number is bound to get whittled down, the fact he's posted respective figures of 30.0 and 29.8 percent in that category over the last two seasons implies it may not be too far off the mark. Sunday's homer was Gomez's first since April 10, but his season average remains an unsightly .160.