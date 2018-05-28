Rays' Carlos Gomez: Smacks homer in Sunday's win
Gomez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Orioles on Sunday.
The veteran outfielder had gone 0-for-2 with two walks in his return from the disabled list Saturday, but he squared up on his sixth homer of the season Sunday. Gomez is still slashing just .199/.262/.358 for the season, but he's actually upped his average 27 points during May.
