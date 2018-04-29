Gomez went 2-for-6 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Red Sox.

He also struck out twice, bringing his total to 38 in 101 plate appearances this season. At least Gomez is starting to do some damage when he does make contact -- he has an extra-base hit in three of his last five games. His batting line sits at just .178/.231/.337, but Gomez is still batting third almost every day and he's capable of providing a bit of category juice when things are going well.