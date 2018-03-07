Rays' Carlos Gomez: Solid in sim game Tuesday

Gomez went 1-for-3 in Tuesday's simulated game ahead of his scheduled Wednesday Grapefruit League debut, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

He also misplayed a ball in right field, but overall, it was a positive outing for Gomez ahead of him donning a Rays uniform in official game action for the first time. The veteran outfielder is expected to infuse both energy and pop into the Tampa lineup in the coming season while holding down the starting right field job.