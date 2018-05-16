Gomez exited Tuesday's win over the Royals with a groin injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gomez exited in the sixth inning and indicated postgame he wasn't sure how long he might be out due to his unfamiliarity with the injury. Matt Duffy (hamstring) also exited the game and may be sidelined a couple days, which could force the Rays to make a move or risk things with a short bench.