Gomez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gomez started the first two games of the series and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 5-2 loss, though he was hit by a pitch for the league-leading 20th time in the contest. That skill aside, Gomez has been a disaster offensively this season, with his .657 OPS representing his worst output in the category since 2010. The 32-year-old is scheduled to become a free agent this winter and could see his opportunities dwindle down the stretch with the Rays likely more eager to make room in the lineup for younger options.