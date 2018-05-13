Gomez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It looks to be a routine day off for Gomez after the 32-year-old was in the lineup for both ends of the doubleheader Saturday, going a collective 1-for-9 with an RBI. He'll be replaced in right field by Rob Refsnyder, who is batting ninth in the series finale.