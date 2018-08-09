Gomez went 1-for-2 with an RBI double and a walk in a loss to the Orioles on Wednesday.

Gomez's eighth-inning double that plated Matt Duffy gave the Rays some hope by cutting their deficit to 4-3, but it ultimately wouldn't be enough. The veteran outfielder seemed to be on the right track after hitting .321 in July, but he's been unable to follow it up with a strong start to August thus far. Even factoring in Wednesday's production, Gomez is hitting just .200 over his first six games of the new month, and he's yet to leave the yard in the season's second half.