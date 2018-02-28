Rays' Carlos Gomez: To arrive in camp Saturday
Gomez is expected to join Tampa Bay's camp Saturday and begin playing in games by the middle of next week after dealing with a visa problem, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Gomez will land in Florida on Friday before reporting to the team's camp the following day. Once he's settled in, the 32-year-old will battle for a corner outfield spot the spring as he begins his time with a fourth different organization since the 2015 campaign. Last year, Gomez hit .255 with an .802 OPS, adding in 17 home runs, 51 RBI and 13 stolen bases in 105 games for the Rangers.
