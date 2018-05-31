Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Gomez is unlikely to play in Thursday's series finale in Oakland after experiencing "lower-half tightness" in Wednesday's 6-0 win, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The injury resulted in Gomez's early removal Wednesday in what Cash described as a precautionary move. Considering Gomez returned from the 10-day disabled list May 26 after being sidelined due to a groin issue, it makes sense for the Rays to be cautious with him since the tightness he's experiencing may be related to the previous injury. Cash seems hopeful that the veteran will be ready to rejoin the lineup during the Rays' three-game series in Seattle over the weekend.