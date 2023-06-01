Williams has a .276/.373/.504 slash line with six home runs and eight steals in 33 games for High-A Bowling Green.

Known for his plus power and plus defense at shortstop, Williams' one shortcoming is his propensity to strike out. He had a 32.1 percent strikeout rate at Single-A last year and has a 31 percent strikeout rate this season. However, the quality of his contact (33.8 Hard%, 9.2 Soft%) has been strong. Williams excels at getting the ball in the air (38.5 GB%) to the pull side (48.1 Pull%), and his defense should allow him to play regularly in the majors.