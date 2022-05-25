Williams is hitting .323/.418/.600 with four homers, 12 steals, 1 RBI and 25 runs across 33 games for Single-A Charleston.

That 1.018 OPS is the good news; the bad news is that Williams has a 33.3 percent strikeout rate. He's also drawing walks at a decent clip (13.1 percent), but he'll need to cut down on those swing-and-miss issues to have any hope of hitting for decent average in the big leagues. Nonetheless, it's been an incredible start to the year for Williams, who's shown a ton of extra-base ability with 10 doubles and seven triples to accompany his four long balls. Considering his exploits on the bases, it seems like evaluators may have underestimated his speed. He should be a big riser on the midseason prospect lists.