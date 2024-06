Williams (hand) returned to action Tuesday for Double-A Montgomery and has gone 1-for-7 with two walks, a run and an RBI while starting at shortstop in the club's last two contests.

Williams missed a week of action with a hand injury but was never placed on Montgomery's 7-day injured list. The 20-year-old shortstop prospect is hitting .289/.374/.537 with 10 home runs and 15 stolen bases across 230 plate appearances in the Southern League this season.